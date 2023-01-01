The following nominations have been selected as Gold, Silver, or Bronze winners in the 8th annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, which recognizes the world's best employers and the human resources teams, professionals, achievements, suppliers, and products and services that help to create, and drive, great places to work.
The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists were revealed during the gala awards banquet in New York City on Monday, September 18.
The results were determined by the average scores of more than 100 professionals worldwide on four specialized juries.
GRAND STEVIE AWARD WINNERS
The winners of two Grand (best of show) Stevie Award trophies were announced during the September 18 awards ceremony.
Globe Telecom’s (Philippines) nomination of Ato Jiao for Chief HR Officer of the Year received an average score from the judges of 9.5 out of a possible 10, and is recognized as the Highest-rated Nomination of the Year.
With 21 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award wins, totaling 45.5 award points, the winner of the Grand Stevie Award for Organization of the Year, goes to Bank of America (United States). This is the third Grand Stevie win in this competition for Bank of America in the past four years.
HONORARY GOLD STEVIE AWARD WINNER
Sponsor HiBob conferred an honorary Gold Stevie Award upon Karen Longest, People Operations Manager with MedPharm Ltd (United States).
Employer of the Year | HR Achievement | HR Individual | HR Team | Solutions, Implementations, and Training Programs or Media Categories | Solution Providers | COVID-19 Response | Thought Leadership | HiBob-Sponsored Categories
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR CATEGORIES
Awards in the Employer of the Year categories, sponsored by HiBob, were determined through a unique blending of the average scores of our professional judges and more than 107,000 public votes.
Employer of the Year - Aerospace & Defense
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: PeopleTec
Employer of the Year - Automotive & Transport Equipment
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
American Tire Distributors, Athens, Georgia, United States: American Tire Distributors
Employer of the Year - Banking
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU), San Diego, California, United States: San Diego County Credit Union
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint – Stock Bank, Hanoi, Vietnam: Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint – Stock Bank (Techcombank)
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: East West Bank
HALKBANK, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Halkbank
Union Bank of the Philippines, Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Union Bank of the Philippines
Employer of the Year - Business & Professional Services
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Golden Hour, Spring, Texas, United States: Golden Hour
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Edmentum, New York, New York, United States: Edmentum
Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Everise
Foundever™, Miami, Florida, United States: Foundever™
Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Helpware
TaskUs, New Braunfels, Texas, United States: TaskUs
ZER, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: ZER
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
ecosio, Vienna, Vienna, Austria: ecosio
Employer of the Year - Computer Services
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Aspire Systems, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India: Aspire Systems
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
MDI Novare, Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: MDI Novare
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Digital Hands, Tampa, Florida, United States: Digital Hands
Employer of the Year - Computer Software - More Than 250 Employees
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
ValueLabs LLP, Hyderabad, Andra Pradesh, India: ValueLabs
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Coveo, Québec, Quebec, Canada: Coveo Solutions Inc.
Edmentum, New York, New York, United States: Edmentum
EngageSmart, Braintree, Massachusetts, United States: EngageSmart
PointClickCare, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada: PointClickCare
Scalefocus, Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria: Scalefocus
Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Tata Consultancy Services
Whatfix, New York City, New York, United States: Whatfix
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Apptio, Bellevue, Washington, United States: Apptio
Datasite, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States: Datasite
Ontinue, Redwood City, California, United States: Ontinue
Progress, Burlington, Massachusetts, United States: Progress
SmartBear, Somerville, Massachusetts, United States: SmartBear
Viettel Group, Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam: Viettel Group
Employer of the Year - Computer Software - Up to 250 Employees
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
LineLeader by ChildcareCRM, Irving, Texas, United States: LineLeader by ChildcareCRM
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: mindit.io
Quantum Workplace, Omaha, Nebraska, United States: Quantum Workplace
SilverRail Technologies, London, United Kingdom: SilverRail
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Gamefam, Los Angeles, California, United States: Gamefam, Inc.
Valimail, Boulder, Colorado, United States: Valimail
XM Cyber, Herziliya, Israel: XM Cyber
Employer of the Year - Consumer Products - Durables
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Samsung Electronics America, New York, New York, United States: Samsung Electronics America
Employer of the Year - Consumer Products - Non-Durables
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Cymbiotika LLC, San Diego, California, United States: Cymbiotika LLC
Employer of the Year - Diversified Services
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
ZER, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: ZER
Employer of the Year - Energy
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Octopus Energy, London, United Kingdom: Octopus Energy
Employer of the Year - Financial Services
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
GCash (Mynt - Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: GCash
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Corbin Advisors, Farmington, Connecticut, United States: Corbin Advisors
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
AK Finansal Kiralama A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: AKLease
Anthem Tax Services, Woodland Hills, California, United States: Anthem Tax Services
Employer of the Year - Food & Beverage
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc.
Employer of the Year - Health Products & Services
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Golden Hour, Spring, Texas, United States: Golden Hour
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Definitive Healthcare, Framingham, Massachusetts, United States: Definitive Healthcare
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
CorrHealth, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, United States: CorrHealth
Employer of the Year - Hospitality & Leisure
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Playa Hotels & Resorts, Sunrise, Florida, United States: Playa Hotels and Resorts
Employer of the Year - Industrial
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Ayala Land, Inc. - Makati Development Corporation (MDC), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Makati Development Corporation
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Schlam, Welshpool, Western Australia, Australia: SCHLAM
Employer of the Year - Insurance
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Centivo, New York, New York, United States: Centivo
Employer of the Year - Manufacturing
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Resolute Forest Products, Montreal, Quebec, Canada: Resolute
Employer of the Year - Media & Entertainment
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Product Madness, Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom: Product Madness
Employer of the Year - Non-Profit or Government Organizations
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: General Administration of Customs
Employer of the Year - Other Industries
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Avenue, Barrie, Ontario, Canada: Avenue
Employer of the Year - Pharmaceuticals
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Mefar İlaç Sanayii A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Mefar İlaç Sanayii A.Ş.
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Novavax, New York, New York, United States: Novavax
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Geron, West Orange, New Jersey, United States: Geron
Merz Therapeutics, Raleigh, North Carolina, United States: Merz Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, San Diego, California, United States: Travere Therapeutics
Employer of the Year - Real Estate
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
RPM Living, Austin, Texas, United States: RPM Living - A great place to call "home"
Employer of the Year - Retail
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
DriveTime, Tempe, Arizona, United States: DriveTime
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
AllSaints, London, United Kingdom: AllSaints Talent Utopia
Employer of the Year - Telecommunications
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Globe Telecom, Inc.
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
FluentStream, Denver, Colorado, United States: FluentStream
Viettel Group, Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam: Viettel Group
Employer of the Year - Transportation
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Turo Inc., San Francisco, California, United States: Turo Inc.
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: DHL Global Forwarding, Freight
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
DVL Express Inc, Markham, Illinois, United States: DVL Express Inc
Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Reward Gatewey, London,United Kingdom: Making wellbeing the HEART of everything we do
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
GCash (Mynt - Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: GCash
mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: minditNomad - Best Benefits Strategy in Romania
Salas O'Brien, Inc., Irvine, California, United States: Lucas Hellmer, AVP/ Director of Compensation & Benefits
Achievement in Certification Programs
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Automation-Quality-Time(AQT) Proficiency Framework
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - The Captains of Development Certification Program
Achievement in Coaching and Mentoring
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
pladis Türkiye, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: Digital Mentoring Program
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Proficiency Coach Model
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Coaching and Mentoring as a Mindset
TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Connecting People - Creating Communities
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Cigna, Istanbul, Türkiye: Coaching Programs for a Winning Culture
Setur, Istanbul, Umraniye, Türkiye: Setur Coaching and Mentoring Programs
Achievement in Competencies and Skill Development or Management
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Pan American Energy, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Argentina: PAE’s got talent
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Borusan Mannesmann, Bursa, Gemlik, Türkiye: Sales Team Development Program
DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: Achievement in Competencies and Skill Development or Management
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Billing University – Enabling Members to be Proficient in Billing
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Experient, Lidcombe, New South Wales, Australia: Experient - A Team Focused On Collective Success
Innova, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Lead Future Program
Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - Lubricants Academy
Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Elevate Runway: Enabling the Journey from Mid-Level to Most Valuable
TourRadar, Vienna, Vienna, Austria: TourRadar Talent Cycle & Skill Development
Achievement in Compliance Training
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
AMERICAN SYSTEMS, Chantilly, Virginia, United States: Government Contractor's Creative Solution to Ethics Training
Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
AllSaints, London, United Kingdom: AllTogether at AllSaints
Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Everise Values Diversity & Inclusion
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Allianz Technology India, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Allianz Technology India
Azerconnect LLC, Baku, Baku, Azerbaijan: Inspire.Lead.Create: Azerconnect Women Leadership Program
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Bank of America Diversity and Inclusion Learning Strategy
CAI, Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States: CAI & DEI: An Authentic Experience for our Colleagues and Communities
Ellucian, Reston, Virginia, United States: Fostering an Inclusive Culture
Fibabanka, Istanbul, Sisli, Türkiye: Fibabanka Diversity and Equity Strategy
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Be Equal Guild
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Not Leaving Anyone Behind
Startek, Denver, Colorado, United States: Startek
Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: TCS Canada
TPI Composites, Izmir, Cigli, Türkiye: TPI Composites
Virgin Pulse, Providence, Rhode Island, United States: People Matter at Virgin Pulse
Votorantim Cimentos, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: DEI Culture at Votorantim Cimentos Turkiye
Wipro Limited, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Inclusion is a way of Life at Wipro
WNS, Mumbai, New York, United States: WNS I Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Akbank, Istanbul, Türkiye: The D&I Journey of Akbank
Applied, London, United Kingdom: Applied Achievements in Diversity and Inclusion
CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TİCARET MERKEZİ A.Ş., Istanbul, Maltepe, Türkiye: We Get Our Power from Strong Women CarrefourSA
East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: East West Bank
Kordsa, Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil: Kordsa Being Plural
Michael Page International, New York, New York, United States: Michael Page International Human Resources Department
Quickplay, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Paving the Way for Diversity and Inclusion Within the Tech Industry
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., New York City, New York, United States: Tarsus
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Impact Sourcing
Achievement in Employee Engagement
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Top Hat, Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Top Hat
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Akenerji Elektrik Üretim A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: We love this Energy!
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Music Video (MV) Challenge & Country MV Competition
Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Doğuş 3.0 Project Teams & Bi Do'lu Yıldız
Experient, Lidcombe, New South Wales, Australia: Experient - A Team Focused On Collective Success
GCash (Mynt - Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Fostering growth, recognition, and social impact for GCash employees in a hybrid work environment.
Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Empowering Collaboration and Engagement: Propelling Globe Towards a Thriving Future Post-Pandemic
İşbank, Istanbul, Türkiye: New Generation Working Model and MaxiOfises
Quantum Workplace, Omaha, Nebraska, United States: Quantum Workplace Sets the Example in Employee Engagement
Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Engagement With Purpose
ZER, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: ZER "We are In The Work" Project
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Columbia Basin Health Association, Othello, Washington, United States: Columbia Basin Health Associatoin
East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: East West Bank
Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: We are People-First.
Opet Fuchs, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: EX Tranformation Program
SOCAR Türkiye, Istanbul, Sarıyer, Türkiye: SOCAR Türkiye's Internal Communication Projects
Achievement in Employee Relations
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Doğuş 3.0 Project Teams & Bi Do'lu Yıldız
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa HR Strategy and Practices
MM GRAPHIA IZMIR KARTON SANAYI VE TICARET A.S., Izmir, Türkiye: MM GRAPHIA IZMIR / We Are In!
Thai Indo Kordsa Co., Ltd., Ayutthaya, Ayutthaya, Thailand: Thai Indo Kordsa - Move For The Future
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Employee Appreciation Campaign viaSmartConnect Employee App
Türkiye Sigorta, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Türkiye: Türkiye Sigorta Employee Relations Strategy
Achievement in Executive Development
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Catalyst - The TCS Journey for Leading Transformation Programs
Achievement in Extended Enterprise Learning Programs
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
AKBANK, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Social Impact Academies
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: The Academy for Families
Imperial Brands, Bristol, Bristol, United Kingdom: My Connections: An L&D programme transforming a culture
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Union Bank of the Philippines, Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: UBP Xcellerator's Dynamic Extended Enterprise Learning Programs
Achievement in HR Technology
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Xcelerate - Enabling Excellence through Empowerment
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Deutsche Telekom Services Europe SE, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Mobile Serviceduo: Managing Absence Requests and Approvals On-The-Go
Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Igniting Employee Engagement by Unleashing the Power of Cutting-Edge HR Technology
Tata Consultancy Services, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: The Digital Transformation of TCS HR Policies Portal
When I Work, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States: When I Work
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Deutsche Telekom Services Europe SE, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Effortless Work Life: Enhanced EmployeeApp Unveils New Mobile Services
emerchantpay, София, София, Bulgaria: emerchantpay’s HR technology
HireRoad, Chicago, Illinois, United States: HireRoad
TURKCELL, Istanbul, Maltepe, Türkiye: TURKCELL - Internal App: T.Life
Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam: Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)
Achievement in Human Resources Administration
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
HALKBANK, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Halkbank Strategic Human Resources Transformation Project
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
TEMSA, Adana, Seyhan, Türkiye: TEMSAGLIK PROJECT
Achievement in Internal Communications
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
NeoGenomics, Fort Myers, Florida, United States: Creating an Environment of Transparency and Strength at NeoGenomics
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
AMERICAN SYSTEMS, Chantilly, Virginia, United States: Government Contractor's Creative Solution to Ethics Training
Banco Popular Dominicano, Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic: ContiGO Communication Strategy
Grupo INSUD, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Ciudad Autónoma De Buenos Aires, Argentina: `+Connected
Sigortam.net, Istanbul, Ümraniye, Türkiye: Sigortam.net benimsigortam (My Insurance) - Employer Brand
SOCAR Türkiye, Istanbul, Sarıyer, Türkiye: SOCAR Türkiye's Internal Communication Projects
Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Employee Experience through heightened communication
Achievement in Leadership Development
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
FedEx Express, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, United Kingdom: Leadership Impact Assessmenet
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
AllSaints, London,United Kingdom: AllSaints E-Group
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Bank of America Women's Executive Development Program
Spring Health, Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States: Spring Health
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
AssisTT, Istanbul, Bostancı, Türkiye: Operation Manager Development Program
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Leader’s in Focus
Innova, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Lead Future Program
Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - Leadership Development Program
WNS, Mumbai, New York, United States: WNS I Achievement in Leadership Development
Achievement in Leadership Development for Racial/Ethnic Minorities
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Closing the Hispanic Leadersip Gap
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Bank of America Diverse Leader Sponsorship Program
Achievement in Leadership Development for Women
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Budapest, Budapest, Hungary: UNHCR's Women Leadership Development Programmes
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Cherie Blair Mentoring Women in Business Program
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Women Leadership Program (WLP)
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Uretim, Istanbul, Türkiye: Womentum Project
Achievement in Learning Measurement
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Nebula - Strategic Talent Development powered by Advanced Analytics
Achievement in Learning Technology Implementation
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Siemens, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: My Learning World - Revolutionizing Learning Through Technology
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Innova, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Innova Academy Learning Portal
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
BORUSAN CAT, Kocaeli, Türkiye: L&D Store - Borusan Cat Learning Experience Ecosytem
OPET, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: OPET Digital Training Platform
Achievement in Machine Learning and AI
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: iCoach
Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Yapı Kredi, Istanbul, Beşiktaş, Türkiye: The Rhythm of Teams at Yapı Kredi
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Azerconnect LLC, Baku, Baku, Azerbaijan: FLEXcellence: Azerconnect Hybrid Working Program
Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Everise builds in a diverse and flexible workforce
Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Globe's Dynamic Support for a Thriving and Resilient Workforce
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Human-Centered Experiences for a Hybrid Workforce
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Anthesis Group, Boulder, Colorado, United States: Anthesis Group
İşbank, Istanbul, Türkiye: New Generation Working Model and MaxiOfises
IZEA Worldwide, Inc., Orlando, Florida, United States: IZEA's Modern Remote Workplace
Mailbird, Inc., Palo Alto, California, United States: Mailbird: Mastering the Art of Global Remote Synergy
Startek, Denver, Colorado, United States: Startek
Achievement in New Employee Onboarding
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Turk Telekom, Istanbul, Besiktas, Türkiye: Turk Telekom Digital Orientation Program
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
IBM, Armonk USA, Armonk, New York, United States: Newcomer integration excellence in a fast-growing team
Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi 360
Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: New Employee Experience Design
Union Bank of the Philippines, Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: OnewithU: UnionBank's Historical Acquisition of Citi Consumer Banking Business in PH
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Onboarding at DPDHL
Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Tata Consultancy Services
Achievement in Performance Management
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc
FedEx Express, Warwickshire, Warwickshire, United Kingdom: FedEx Sales Education & Enablement 2023
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Budapest, Hungary: UNHCR's New Performance Management Approach 'Evolve'
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: ProjectONE
Achievement in Recruitment
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Turkish Aerospace, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: TALENT ACQUISITION - Achievement in Recruitment
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: New Horizons : a retraining program at DGFF
emerchantpay, София, София, Bulgaria: emerchantpay attracts talent with a streamlined and automated recruitment process
Gilbane Building Company, Providence, Rhode Island, United States: Gilbane Building Company's Achievements in Recruitment
HCLTech, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India: Recruitment Processes at HCLTech
Turo Inc., San Francisco, California, United States: Turo Inc.
Achievement in Succession and Career Management
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Seda Hotels, Taguig, National Capital Region, Philippines: Invest in the future by Creating Talent from Within
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank
Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Gençlik Konseyi - Youth Council
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Elpis-Career Architecture Project
HUGO BOSS Textile Industries, Izmir, Izmir, Türkiye: Talent Pool Programs
Soapy Joe's Car Wash, Santee, California, United States: Soapy's Succession Planning
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc. / DİMES Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: Achievement in Sucession and Career Management
Achievement in Talent Management Technology Implementation
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
TATA Consultancy Services, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Xcelerate - Enabling Careers the TCS Way!
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank
Sanofi, Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, United States: Sanofi's Career Hub
Achievement in Workforce Development and Learning
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Brisa Bridgestone Sabancı Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Kocaeli, Kocaeli, Türkiye: Write Your Own Robot!
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa - Energy Management Academy
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Budapest, Budapest, Hungary: Learn@UNHCR and Careers@UNHCR - UNHCR's innovative online events
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
American Systems, Chantilly, Virginia, United States: Government Contractor's Creative Solution to Ethics Training
Ayala Land, Inc. - Makati Development Corporation (MDC), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Makati Development Corporation: Achieving Organizational Excellence through Learning and Development
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Words Matter
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Career Development Navigation System
DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merke, Türkiye: Achievement in Workforce Development and Learning - ÖĞRENDİMES
Siemens, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: My Learning World – Unleashing Learning Potential with an LXP
Truth Initiative, Washington, District Of Columbia, United States: Truth Initiative
Achievement in Workplace Design - for More Than 100 Employees - Multiple Locations
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
İşbank, Istanbul, Türkiye: New Generation Working Model and MaxiOfises
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Elevating Sustainability: Globe's Exemplary Leadership in Sustainable, World-Class Workplace Design in the Philippines
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
translate plus, London,United Kingdom: translate plus
Achievement in Workplace Design - for More Than 100 Employees - Single Location
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: EnerjiSA Sogutozu Office Design and Relocation Project
Achievement in Workplace Health & Wellbeing
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Wellness First
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Ayala Land, Inc. - Makati Development Corporation (MDC), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Makati Development Corporation: Promoting a Healthy and Resilient Workplace through Holistic Wellness and Engagement
CHALHOUB GROUP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Championing Wellbeing - Chalhoub Group
EngageSmart, Braintree, Massachusetts, United States: EngageSmart
Etch UK Ltd, Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: Etch - Holistic Care Programme
Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Globe's Holistic Care for Employee Well-being: Fostering Resilience and Business Continuity
HangiKredi, Istanbul, Ümraniye, Türkiye: HangiKredi
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Reinforcing Wellbeing
TELUS International, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States: TELUS International's Employee Well-being Program
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
American Tire Distributors, Athens, Georgia, United States: Leveraging DarioHealth to Improve Associate Health and Wellness
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Bank of America Benefits
Community Savings Credit Union, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Community Savings Credit Union - enabling workplace happiness internally and externally
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Tour d'Europe
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Well-being at DGF MEA
Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: İyi Yaşam, İyi Gelecek
eMoney Advisor, Radnor, Pennsylvania, United States: People-First Organization, Focused on Employee Wellbeing
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: IBM in Slovakia WellBeing Program
Kordsa, Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil: Wellbeing
Philip Morris Türkiye, Istanbul, Türkiye: Philip Morris Turkey Wellbeing Program - Balance
Seda Hotels, Taguig, National Capital Region, Philippines: Live Well, Work Well on Pillars of Wellness
Vodafone Türkiye, Sarıyer, Istanbul, Türkiye: “AllGood” Brand in Health & Wellbeing at Vodafone Türkiye
Best CSR Strategy
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Future Workforce beyond Gender and Race
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
AKBANK, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Social Impact Academies
CAI, Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States: CAI Cares: Creating a Positive Impact for Our Communities
Icertis, Bellevue, Washington, United States: Icertis' values and higher purpose foster a culture of giving back
ScottishPower (with Benefex), Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: ScottishPower's mission to align employee benefits with their Net Zero mission.
Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Corporate Social Responsibility
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Turkish Aerospace, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: FUTURE TALENTS PROGRAM-EARTHQUAKE
Ziff Davis, Inc., New York, New York, United States: Ziff Davis, Inc. - “Doing Is Greater Than Talking”
Best Employee Value Proposition (EVP)
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Freedom to Explore
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, Istanbul, Türkiye: "Shine bright like a diamond"
Reward Gateway, London,United Kingdom: A BETTER EVP
Best Launch of a Corporate Learning University
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Akbank, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Academy
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Innova Academy, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Innova Academy
Best Leadership Development Program
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Borusan, Istanbul, Sariyer, Türkiye: Borusan Leadership Development Program
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Startek, Denver, Colorado, United States: Startek
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Market Leader Post Program Support
CMS JANT VE MAKİNE SANAYİİ, Izmir, Izmir, Türkiye: CMS Leadership Programs
GlowTouch, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: COMPASS Leadership Development Program
Kordsa, Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil: Best Leadership Development Program
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Empowering Leaders to Reinforce Life
Scalefocus, Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria: Scalefocus
Simfoni, San Francisco, California, United States: Simfoni
Best Learning & Development Strategy
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: GoLearn
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Akbank, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Academy
Product Madness, Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom: Learning and Development Strategies at Product Madness
Siemens, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: MyGrowth – strategic lever for a future-fit workforce
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: New Hire Orientation - Awareness, Connect, Engage
Borusan, Istanbul, Sariyer, Türkiye: Borusan Digital Development Resources
Pan American Energy, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Argentina: PAE’s got talent
Best Results of a Learning Program
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Private Bank Advisor Pathway Program (PBAPP)
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Borusan Mannesmann, Bursa, Gemlik, Türkiye: Maintenance Development Program
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: GoLearn
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: BCA DIGITAL FACTORY PROGRAM – Everyone can be a ‘Citizen Developer’
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Gençlik Konseyi - Youth Council
Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi 360
Best Reward & Recognition Strategy
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Saint-Gobain North America, Malvern, Pennsylvania, United States: Elevating our Employee Recognition: Saint-Gobain North America's Trust, Empowerment and Collaboration Recognition Program
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Etiya, Istanbul, Türkiye: Etiya Reward & Recognition Programs
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Enact Mortgage Insurance, Raleigh, North Carolina, United States: Enact Mortgage Insurance
Ocado Logistics (supported by Benefex), Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: All Stars
Best Strategy for a Corporate Learning University
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Siemens, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: MyGrowth – your Youniversity!
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Akbank, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Academy
Borusan, Istanbul, Sariyer, Türkiye: Borusan Digital Development Resources
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Anglo American, London,United Kingdom: Anglo American Technical Academy Team
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: The Academy at Bank of America
Best Talent Acquisition Process
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Young Talent Programs
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Turkish Aerospace, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: FUTURE TALENTS PROGRAM
Best Talent Management Strategy
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Larsen & Toubro Limited
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Elpis-Career Architecture Project
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Architecht, Istanbul, Türkiye: The Architecht Model for Agile
DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: Best Talent Management Strategy
Teleperformance Group, Global Learning and development: Teleperformance Talent Management
Best Team Development Program
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Architecht, Istanbul, Türkiye: The Architecht Model for Agile
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Experient, Lidcombe, New South Wales, Australia: Experient - A Team Focused On Collective Success
Best Transformation Strategy
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Euna Solutions, Chicago, Illinois, United States: One Company, One Experience
TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Transforming Today's Workforce for Tomorrow's World of Work
Best Use of Blended Learning
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Scalefocus, Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria: Scalefocus
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Azerconnect LLC, Baku, Baku, Azerbaijan: Azerconnect Hybrid Leadership Program
Best Use of Games and Simulations for Learning
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - Pioneers of Learning Through Games and Simulations
Best Use of Mobile Learning
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Dimes Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: Best Use of Mobile Learning
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Brisa, Izmit, Türkiye: 3D Master
Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - Development Portal
Best Use of People Analytics
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: People Predictive IA of Kordsa
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Attrition Prediction Model
Best Use of Performance Support
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: The Wealth Management Client Associate New-to-Role Academy Program (The WMCA NTR Academy Program)
Best Use of Video for Learning
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
American Systems, Chantilly, Virginia, United States: Government Contractor's Creative Solution to Ethics Training
Best Use of Virtual Worlds for Learning
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Virtual Reality
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Meta/OR Project: Enerjisa Onboarding Training on Metaverse
Best Youth Employment Strategy
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Pathways Program and Local & National Initiatives
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Young Talent Programs
Kordsa, Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil: Internship and Apprentice Program
pladis Türkiye, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: Commercial Talent Program
TEI - Tusaş Engine Industries INC., Eskisehir, Tepebası, Türkiye: Source of Power Career Candidate Engineering Program
Turk Telekom, Istanbul, Besiktas, Türkiye: Turk Telekom Development Base Program
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Al Jazeera Media Network, Doha, Doha, Qatar: "MERAS" Al Jazeera Media Network Internship Program
Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Gençlik Konseyi - Youth Council
Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Tata Consultancy Services
Leading Transformation Award
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
OPET, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: OPET Women's Power Project
Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Watson Orchestrate Digital Employee for Promotions Planning
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Teammate Voices
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: HR Technology for a 'Better Me"
Most Innovative Leadership Program
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Borusan, Istanbul, Sariyer, Türkiye: Borusan Leadership Development Program
Most Innovative Learning and Development Program
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Devices Digital Incubator Program
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: The Academy of Innovation and Solutions Design
IPGHealth Medical Communications, Macclesfield, Cheshire, United Kingdom: Fuel: Future Experts and Leaders
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Uretim, Istanbul, Türkiye: Power MBA - Alumni
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: GoLearn
Most Innovative Talent Acquisition Program
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Retail X Program
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Talent Reinforcement Programs
Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Supporting business growth with talent
Turk Telekom, Istanbul, Besiktas, Türkiye: Turk Telekom Development Base Program
Most Innovative Talent Management Program
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Entek Elektrik, Istanbul, Türkiye: Talent Forward Program
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Elpis-Career Architecture Project
HR INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Benefits or Payroll Professional of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Salas O'Brien, Inc., Irvine, California, United States: Lucas Hellmer, AVP/Director of Compensation & Benefits
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Melani Budiardja, Senior Secretary
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: Meagan Gooding, Benefits Manager and HR Business Partner
Chief Happiness Officer of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
COLIN'S / Erk Pazarlama San Tic Aş, Istanbul, Türkiye: Gökhan Esentürk, Employee Engagement Manager
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
IZEA Worldwide, Inc., Orlando, Florida, United States: Kaila Kowalski, Director, Workplace Culture & Communications
Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Ato Jiao, Chief Human Resource Officer
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez / Tokat, Türkiye: Yelda Tavlan, Chief Human Resource Officer
EngageSmart, Braintree, Massachusetts, United States: Kristen Kenny, Chief People Officer
Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Sheena Ponnappan, Chief People Officer
Hilton Grand Vacations, Orlando, Florida, United States: Pablo Brizi, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer & Corporate Affairs
Virgin Pulse, Providence, Rhode Island, United States: Di Holman, Chief People Officer
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Access Health CT, Avon, Connecticut, United States: Glenn Jurgen, Director, Human Resources
AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Maitha Al Murar, Vice President - International Human Resources
BrightSpring Health Services, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: Lisa Nalley, Chief of Staff & SVP Human Resources
East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: Gary Teo, Chief Human Resources Officer
Chief Learning Officer of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Jay Fortuna, VP of Learning and Organizational Development
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Janardhan Santhanam, Chief Learning Officer
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Jobsplus, B'bugia, Malta, Malta: Dr Ing. Christopher Micallef, Department Manager People Management
Human Resources Executive of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Saint-Gobain North America, Malvern, Pennsylvania, United States: Magda Dexter, Senior VP of Communications and Human Resources
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
A Brown Company, Inc., Cagayan De Oro City, Misamis Oriental, Philippines: Vivien M. Lawansa HR & Development Head
East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: Gary Teo, Chief Human Resources Officer
Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Nico Bambao, Employee Experience Lead
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Gorkem Ozkan, Global Talent Development & Employer Branding Lead
LMI, Herndon, Virginia, United States: Beth Hoban, Vice President Talent Management
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Altos Labs, Redwood City, California, United States: Connie White, Global Vice President of People
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Jay Fortuna, VP of Learning and Organizational Development
mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: Roxana Staneiu, People Director
Starkey, Minnetonka, Minnesota, United States: Jessica Perez, Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President of Culture
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Kiran V S, Head - HR Transformation
Human Resources IT Professional of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Kiran V S, Head - HR Transformation
Human Resources Professional of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Victoria Dzyba, HR Director
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
EM Key Solutions, Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida, United States: Jessica Marshall, Director of People and Culture
mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: Estera Fodorean, People & Culture Specialist
Salas O'Brien, Inc., Irvine, California, United States: Lucas Hellmer, AVP/ Director of Compensation & Benefits
Techcombank, Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam: Steven Huy Tran, Senior Manager - Talent Management & Organisational Development
Tricon Residential, Huntington Beach, California, United States: Emily Youngerman, Director of Employee Engagement and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Jobsplus, B'bugia, Malta, Malta: Dr Ing. Christopher Micallef, Department Manager People Management
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta Utara, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Angela Chen
Internal Communications Professional of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Top Hat, Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Joel Marans, VP, Internal Communications & Employer
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
BrightSpring Health Services, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: Lauren Beckley, Senior Manager, Communications
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Angela Redyanvi, Member
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Tricon Residential, Huntington Beach, California, United States: Emily Youngerman, Director of Employee Engagement and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging
Learning or Training Professional of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Soapy Joe's, Santee, California, United States: Jesse Strot, Learning & Development Manager
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Dell Technologies, Dallas, Texas, United States: Dr. Monica Moray, Global Director HR Talent Development
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Carrie Simar, Senior Manager, Learning & Organizational Development
Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Yuliia Khomych, Talent Development Manager
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Mona Bharadwaj, CSR Leader for Academia
Stateside Affairs, Manasquan, New Jersey, United States: LisaMarie Gaeta, Social Media & Public Relations Manager
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Anthesis Group, Boulder, Colorado, United States: Eric Kauffman, Associate Director, Learning & Development
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Manuel Iglesias, Automation Architect
Onboarding Professional of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Stateside Affairs, Manasquan, New Jersey, United States: LisaMarie Gaeta, Social Media & Public Relations Manager
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Jeff Green, Sr. Manager, Licensing and Credentialing
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Aufar Fajar, Human Capital Strategy & Solution Associate
People-Focused CEO of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Coconut Software, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada: Katherine Regnier, CEO and Founder
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Asticom Group of Companies, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines: Mharicar 'Cai' Castillo-Reyes, Deputy General Manager
DECA Dental Group, Dallas, Texas, United States: Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder, Chairman, and CEO
Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO
Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Robert Nash, President and CEO
Access Health CT, Avon, Connecticut, United States: James Michel, CEO
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Appen, Bellvue, Washington, United States: Armughan Ahmad, President & CEO
BrightSpring Health Services, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: Jon Rosseau, President and Chief Executive Officer
IZEA Worldwide, Inc., Orlando, Florida, United States: Ted Murphy, Founder, CEO and Chairman
Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Professional of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
BlueSky Personnel Solutions, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada: Maryanne Mesic, Senior Bilingual Personnel Consultant
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Oksana Haidaienko, Global Recruiting Director
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
GlowTouch, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: Danann Smith, Talent Acquisition Specialist
Oxagile, Warsaw, Poland: Andrey Maksimchenko, Lead Software Engineer & Engineering Group Manager
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Ines Patricia Suherman
Rising HR Star of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: Roxana Staneiu, People Director
Xref, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia: Aleksandra Radujko, People and Culture Lead
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Lauren Merrild, Senior Manager, Learning & Organizational Development
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Matus Mazan, acting Talent Acquisition Partner
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Anadolu Sigorta, Istanbul, Türkiye: İlayda Yelken, HR Associate Specialist
Seer Medical, Strathmore, Victoria, Australia: Talia D'Aquino, People Experience Specialist
Technical Recruiting Professional of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Oxagile, Warsaw, Poland: Andrey Maksimchenko, Lead Software Engineer & Engineering Group Manager
HR TEAM CATEGORIES
Benefits or Payroll Administration Team of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Setur, Istanbul, Umraniye, Türkiye: Setur Employee Relations & Payroll Team
Employee Relations Team of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
SilverRail Technologies, London, United Kingdom: SilverRail's HR team
Engagement/Happiness Team of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Community Savings Credit Union, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Enabling workplace happiness internally and externally
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Towards Inspirational Culture - AD Ports Group - Human Capital Unit
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: YiS We Can At IBM: the Perseverance of Positivity
Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Tata Consultancy Services
Internal Communications Team of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Product Madness, Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom: Getting the Message Across With Internal Comms at Product Madness
Learning/Training Team of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Geotab, Oakville, Ontario, Canada: Learning & Development at Geotab
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Akbank, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Academy
Anglo American Technical Academy, London, United Kingdom: Anglo American Technical Academy Team
Innova, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Innova Learning Team
IPGHealth Medical Communications, Macclesfield, Cheshire, United Kingdom: IPG Health Talent Development Team - launch of Fuel
PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: PeopleTec: CLP Team
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Career Development Navigation System
GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: GoHealth Learning and Organizational Development Team
Pan American Energy, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Argentina: PAE’s got talent
Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Team of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Product Madness, Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom: Product Madness Talent Acquisition Team
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Fibabanka, Istanbul, Sisli, Türkiye: Fibabanka Talent Acquisition Team
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: IBM Philippines Talent Acquisition – Grow.Engage.Convert.
PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: PeopleTec: Talent Acquisition Team
Turkish Aerospace, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: Turkish Aerospace
Turo Inc., San Francisco, California, United States: Turo Inc.
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
GCash (Mynt - Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Powering Growth Through Strategic Talent Acquisition: GCash's Success Story
Mefar İlaç Sanayii A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Mefar Pharmaceuticals
Human Resources Team of the Year - Other
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Umbrella 2.0
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: IBM Slovakia HR Team: Experience Matters
PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: PeopleTec: HR Team
Truth Initiative, Washington, District Of Columbia, United States: Truth Initiative
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Aselsan, Ankara, Yenimahalle, Türkiye: ASELSAN HR Team
Coconut Software, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada: HR Team of the Year - Coconut Software's People & Culture Team
DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: CHRO.Organizational-Development(OD) team
RPM Living, Austin, Texas, United States: RPM Living - A great place to call "home"
SOLUTIONS, IMPLEMENTATIONS, AND TRAINING PROGRAMS OR MEDIA CATEGORIES
Benefits Management Solution - New or New-Version
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Benefex, Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: Benefex launches new instance of OneHub
Employee Engagement Solution - Implementation
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Creating the Optimal Employee Experience
HR Reporting Solution - New or New-Version
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Workforce360: Democratizing Access to People Insights
Onboarding Solution - New or New-Version
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Relationship Banker Pre-Cohort Training Approach
Remote Workforce Management Solution - New or New-Version
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: A Workplace Designed for the Best Experience
Self-Service HR Solution - New or New-Version
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Grazitti Interactive, Mountain View, California, United States: SUVA: Leveraging AI to Transform End-to-end HR Operations Globally
Talent Management Solution - New or New-Version
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Penti, Istanbul, Türkiye: Penti Shirt
Workforce Management Solution - Implementation
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Career Development Navigation System
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
AKBANK TAS, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Türkiye: Productivity Analysis and Workload Management
Diversity or Sensitivity Training
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Gamelearn, Pozuelo De Alarcón, Madrid, Spain: “Plural,” “Idem” & “Inclusion,” a trilogy of serious games to reinforce the strategy of DEI in organizations
Interpersonal Skills Training
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Preventing, Recognizing and De-escalating Difficult Client Situations
Leadership Training
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
TELUS International, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Explore - a leadership program to support development and growth
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
AIB (Allied Irish Banks), Dublin, Ireland: LEADing the Way: AIB's Innovative Approach to Leadership Development
Penti, Istanbul, Türkiye: Leadership Training for Penti
New Hire Training
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
AIB (Allied Irish Banks), Dublin, Ireland: AIB's Graduate Program - Developing Future Leaders
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Joshi International, Inc., Potomac, Maryland, United States: BiggieBills - A patented gamified corporate training tool
Sales Training
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Certified Sales Excellence
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Global Sales Incentives Training
Skills Training
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
TELUS International, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Gamification Strategy, an efficient solution to improve targeted skills
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: In-Role Readiness routine
Technical Training
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
TELUS International, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Digital co-workers, building the ideal work buddies for the digitized world
Health, Wellness and Safety Solution Provider of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
SimplePractice by EngageSmart, Braintree, Massachusetts, United States: SimplePractice
HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Salary.com, Waltham, Massachusetts, United States: Salary.com's CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Benefex, Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: Benefex is powering exceptional employee experiences around the world
Harri, New York, New York, United States: Harri is the Employee Experience Platform Built for the Frontline
MentorcliQ, Columbus, Ohio, United States: MentorcliQ Mentoring Software
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Businessolver Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, United States: HR Efficiencies through Innovative Technology
Leadership or Skills Development Solution Provider of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Management Dynamics Global Ltd, London, United Kingdom: Driving performance through innovative leadership development
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
CNN Arabic, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CNN Arabic's Training Programs
Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Plum, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada: Plum: When People Flourish, Business Thrives
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
BlueSky Personnel Solutions, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada: BlueSky Personnel Solutions
These special categories were created to honor the contributions of HR individuals, teams, and entire organizations that have worked valiantly over the past several years to keep employees safe, healthy, employed, paid, and informed.
Most Valuable Employer
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Acquire BPO, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: Acquire BPO on keeping employees safe and employed during the pandemic
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Ayala Land, Inc. - Makati Development Corporation (MDC), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Makati Development Corporation
Most Innovative Use of HR Technology During the Pandemic
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Asticom Group of Companies, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines: Tech-Driven Care at the Asticom Group of Companies
Achievement in Thought Leadership Skills
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Infinite Equity, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, United States: Infinite Equity's Dedication to Thought Leadership
Achievements in Thought Leadership for Recruitment
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
BlueSky Personnel Solutions, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada: Thought Leadership Categories
HR Thought Leader of the Year
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Union Bank of the Philippines, Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Michelle Rubio, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer
HIBOB-SPONSORED CATEGORIES
These categories were open to customers of HiBob exclusively.
Best Use of Bob for Creating a Winning Global Company Culture
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Mailbird, Inc., Palo Alto, California, United States: Mailbird: Mastering the Art of Global Remote Synergy
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
ecosio, Vienna, Vienna, Austria: ecosio
Firefly, Istanbul, Türkiye: Global Company Culture at Firefly
Operatix Ltd, Fleet, Hampshire, United Kingdom: When Operatix met Bob....
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
Clinch, New York, New York, United States: How HiBob Powered a Collaborative Work Culture at Clinch
GiG, St. Julian's, Malta, Malta: Creating an inclusive and tailored global culture
hipages Group, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia: hipages Group
M-KOPA Limited, Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya: How HiBob Powered a Collaborative Work Culture at M-KOPA
SEON Technologies, Budapest, Budapest, Hungary: HiBob categories
Best Use of Bob for Supporting DEI&B
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Kuda, London, United Kingdom: Kuda
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
EnduroSat, Sofia, Bulgaria: EnduroSat
Best Use of Bob for Impacting the Employee Lifecycle
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
ecosio, Vienna, Austria: ecosio
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Whatagraph, Klaipeda, Klaipedos Miestas, Lithuania: How Whatagraph impacts employee lifecycle with Bob
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
iProov, London, United Kingdom: Hibob’s Software Has Transformed iProov's Employee Lifecycle Experience!
Silverbird Global, London, United Kingdom: Silverbird: Revolutionizing the Employee Lifecycle with hiBob for Unparalleled Impact
Top Hat, Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Top Hat
