Winners in the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

The following nominations have been selected as Gold, Silver, or Bronze winners in the 8th annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, which recognizes the world's best employers and the human resources teams, professionals, achievements, suppliers, and products and services that help to create, and drive, great places to work.

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists were revealed during the gala awards banquet in New York City on Monday, September 18.

The results were determined by the average scores of more than 100 professionals worldwide on four specialized juries.

GRAND STEVIE AWARD WINNERS

The winners of two Grand (best of show) Stevie Award trophies were announced during the September 18 awards ceremony.

Globe Telecom’s (Philippines) nomination of Ato Jiao for Chief HR Officer of the Year received an average score from the judges of 9.5 out of a possible 10, and is recognized as the Highest-rated Nomination of the Year.

With 21 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award wins, totaling 45.5 award points, the winner of the Grand Stevie Award for Organization of the Year, goes to Bank of America (United States). This is the third Grand Stevie win in this competition for Bank of America in the past four years.

HONORARY GOLD STEVIE AWARD WINNER

Sponsor HiBob conferred an honorary Gold Stevie Award upon Karen Longest, People Operations Manager with MedPharm Ltd (United States).

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR CATEGORIES

Awards in the Employer of the Year categories, sponsored by HiBob, were determined through a unique blending of the average scores of our professional judges and more than 107,000 public votes.

Employer of the Year - Aerospace & Defense

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: PeopleTec



Employer of the Year - Automotive & Transport Equipment

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

American Tire Distributors, Athens, Georgia, United States: American Tire Distributors



Employer of the Year - Banking

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU), San Diego, California, United States: San Diego County Credit Union

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint – Stock Bank, Hanoi, Vietnam: Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint – Stock Bank (Techcombank)

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: East West Bank

HALKBANK, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Halkbank

Union Bank of the Philippines, Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Union Bank of the Philippines



Employer of the Year - Business & Professional Services

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Golden Hour, Spring, Texas, United States: Golden Hour

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Edmentum, New York, New York, United States: Edmentum

Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Everise

Foundever™, Miami, Florida, United States: Foundever™

Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Helpware

TaskUs, New Braunfels, Texas, United States: TaskUs

ZER, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: ZER

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

ecosio, Vienna, Vienna, Austria: ecosio



Employer of the Year - Computer Services

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Aspire Systems, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India: Aspire Systems

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

MDI Novare, Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: MDI Novare

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Digital Hands, Tampa, Florida, United States: Digital Hands



Employer of the Year - Computer Software - More Than 250 Employees

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

ValueLabs LLP, Hyderabad, Andra Pradesh, India: ValueLabs

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Coveo, Québec, Quebec, Canada: Coveo Solutions Inc.

Edmentum, New York, New York, United States: Edmentum

EngageSmart, Braintree, Massachusetts, United States: EngageSmart

PointClickCare, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada: PointClickCare

Scalefocus, Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria: Scalefocus

Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Tata Consultancy Services

Whatfix, New York City, New York, United States: Whatfix

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Apptio, Bellevue, Washington, United States: Apptio

Datasite, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States: Datasite

Ontinue, Redwood City, California, United States: Ontinue

Progress, Burlington, Massachusetts, United States: Progress

SmartBear, Somerville, Massachusetts, United States: SmartBear

Viettel Group, Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam: Viettel Group



Employer of the Year - Computer Software - Up to 250 Employees

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

LineLeader by ChildcareCRM, Irving, Texas, United States: LineLeader by ChildcareCRM

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: mindit.io

Quantum Workplace, Omaha, Nebraska, United States: Quantum Workplace

SilverRail Technologies, London, United Kingdom: SilverRail

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Gamefam, Los Angeles, California, United States: Gamefam, Inc.

Valimail, Boulder, Colorado, United States: Valimail

XM Cyber, Herziliya, Israel: XM Cyber



Employer of the Year - Consumer Products - Durables

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Samsung Electronics America, New York, New York, United States: Samsung Electronics America



Employer of the Year - Consumer Products - Non-Durables

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Cymbiotika LLC, San Diego, California, United States: Cymbiotika LLC



Employer of the Year - Diversified Services

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

ZER, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: ZER



Employer of the Year - Energy

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Octopus Energy, London, United Kingdom: Octopus Energy



Employer of the Year - Financial Services

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

GCash (Mynt - Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: GCash

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Corbin Advisors, Farmington, Connecticut, United States: Corbin Advisors

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

AK Finansal Kiralama A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: AKLease

Anthem Tax Services, Woodland Hills, California, United States: Anthem Tax Services



Employer of the Year - Food & Beverage

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc.



Employer of the Year - Health Products & Services

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Golden Hour, Spring, Texas, United States: Golden Hour

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Definitive Healthcare, Framingham, Massachusetts, United States: Definitive Healthcare

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

CorrHealth, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, United States: CorrHealth



Employer of the Year - Hospitality & Leisure

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Playa Hotels & Resorts, Sunrise, Florida, United States: Playa Hotels and Resorts



Employer of the Year - Industrial

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Ayala Land, Inc. - Makati Development Corporation (MDC), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Makati Development Corporation

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Schlam, Welshpool, Western Australia, Australia: SCHLAM



Employer of the Year - Insurance

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Centivo, New York, New York, United States: Centivo



Employer of the Year - Manufacturing

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Resolute Forest Products, Montreal, Quebec, Canada: Resolute



Employer of the Year - Media & Entertainment

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Product Madness, Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom: Product Madness



Employer of the Year - Non-Profit or Government Organizations

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: General Administration of Customs



Employer of the Year - Other Industries

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Avenue, Barrie, Ontario, Canada: Avenue



Employer of the Year - Pharmaceuticals

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Mefar İlaç Sanayii A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Mefar İlaç Sanayii A.Ş.

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Novavax, New York, New York, United States: Novavax

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Geron, West Orange, New Jersey, United States: Geron

Merz Therapeutics, Raleigh, North Carolina, United States: Merz Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, San Diego, California, United States: Travere Therapeutics



Employer of the Year - Real Estate

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

RPM Living, Austin, Texas, United States: RPM Living - A great place to call "home"



Employer of the Year - Retail

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

DriveTime, Tempe, Arizona, United States: DriveTime

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

AllSaints, London, United Kingdom: AllSaints Talent Utopia



Employer of the Year - Telecommunications

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Globe Telecom, Inc.

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

FluentStream, Denver, Colorado, United States: FluentStream

Viettel Group, Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam: Viettel Group



Employer of the Year - Transportation

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Turo Inc., San Francisco, California, United States: Turo Inc.

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: DHL Global Forwarding, Freight

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

DVL Express Inc, Markham, Illinois, United States: DVL Express Inc

HR ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES

Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Reward Gatewey, London,United Kingdom: Making wellbeing the HEART of everything we do

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

GCash (Mynt - Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: GCash

mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: minditNomad - Best Benefits Strategy in Romania

Salas O'Brien, Inc., Irvine, California, United States: Lucas Hellmer, AVP/ Director of Compensation & Benefits



Achievement in Certification Programs

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Automation-Quality-Time(AQT) Proficiency Framework

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - The Captains of Development Certification Program



Achievement in Coaching and Mentoring

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

pladis Türkiye, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: Digital Mentoring Program

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Proficiency Coach Model

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Coaching and Mentoring as a Mindset

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Connecting People - Creating Communities

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Cigna, Istanbul, Türkiye: Coaching Programs for a Winning Culture

Setur, Istanbul, Umraniye, Türkiye: Setur Coaching and Mentoring Programs



Achievement in Competencies and Skill Development or Management

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Pan American Energy, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Argentina: PAE’s got talent

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Borusan Mannesmann, Bursa, Gemlik, Türkiye: Sales Team Development Program

DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: Achievement in Competencies and Skill Development or Management

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Billing University – Enabling Members to be Proficient in Billing

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Experient, Lidcombe, New South Wales, Australia: Experient - A Team Focused On Collective Success

Innova, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Lead Future Program

Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - Lubricants Academy

Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Elevate Runway: Enabling the Journey from Mid-Level to Most Valuable

TourRadar, Vienna, Vienna, Austria: TourRadar Talent Cycle & Skill Development



Achievement in Compliance Training

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

AMERICAN SYSTEMS, Chantilly, Virginia, United States: Government Contractor's Creative Solution to Ethics Training



Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

AllSaints, London, United Kingdom: AllTogether at AllSaints

Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Everise Values Diversity & Inclusion

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Allianz Technology India, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Allianz Technology India

Azerconnect LLC, Baku, Baku, Azerbaijan: Inspire.Lead.Create: Azerconnect Women Leadership Program

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Bank of America Diversity and Inclusion Learning Strategy

CAI, Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States: CAI & DEI: An Authentic Experience for our Colleagues and Communities

Ellucian, Reston, Virginia, United States: Fostering an Inclusive Culture

Fibabanka, Istanbul, Sisli, Türkiye: Fibabanka Diversity and Equity Strategy

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Be Equal Guild

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Not Leaving Anyone Behind

Startek, Denver, Colorado, United States: Startek

Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: TCS Canada

TPI Composites, Izmir, Cigli, Türkiye: TPI Composites

Virgin Pulse, Providence, Rhode Island, United States: People Matter at Virgin Pulse

Votorantim Cimentos, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: DEI Culture at Votorantim Cimentos Turkiye

Wipro Limited, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Inclusion is a way of Life at Wipro

WNS, Mumbai, New York, United States: WNS I Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Akbank, Istanbul, Türkiye: The D&I Journey of Akbank

Applied, London, United Kingdom: Applied Achievements in Diversity and Inclusion

CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TİCARET MERKEZİ A.Ş., Istanbul, Maltepe, Türkiye: We Get Our Power from Strong Women CarrefourSA

East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: East West Bank

Kordsa, Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil: Kordsa Being Plural

Michael Page International, New York, New York, United States: Michael Page International Human Resources Department

Quickplay, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Paving the Way for Diversity and Inclusion Within the Tech Industry

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., New York City, New York, United States: Tarsus

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Impact Sourcing



Achievement in Employee Engagement

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Top Hat, Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Top Hat

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Akenerji Elektrik Üretim A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: We love this Energy!

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Music Video (MV) Challenge & Country MV Competition

Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Doğuş 3.0 Project Teams & Bi Do'lu Yıldız

Experient, Lidcombe, New South Wales, Australia: Experient - A Team Focused On Collective Success

GCash (Mynt - Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Fostering growth, recognition, and social impact for GCash employees in a hybrid work environment.

Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Empowering Collaboration and Engagement: Propelling Globe Towards a Thriving Future Post-Pandemic

İşbank, Istanbul, Türkiye: New Generation Working Model and MaxiOfises

Quantum Workplace, Omaha, Nebraska, United States: Quantum Workplace Sets the Example in Employee Engagement

Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Engagement With Purpose

ZER, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: ZER "We are In The Work" Project

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Columbia Basin Health Association, Othello, Washington, United States: Columbia Basin Health Associatoin

East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: East West Bank

Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: We are People-First.

Opet Fuchs, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: EX Tranformation Program

SOCAR Türkiye, Istanbul, Sarıyer, Türkiye: SOCAR Türkiye's Internal Communication Projects



Achievement in Employee Relations

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Doğuş 3.0 Project Teams & Bi Do'lu Yıldız

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa HR Strategy and Practices

MM GRAPHIA IZMIR KARTON SANAYI VE TICARET A.S., Izmir, Türkiye: MM GRAPHIA IZMIR / We Are In!

Thai Indo Kordsa Co., Ltd., Ayutthaya, Ayutthaya, Thailand: Thai Indo Kordsa - Move For The Future

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Employee Appreciation Campaign viaSmartConnect Employee App

Türkiye Sigorta, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Türkiye: Türkiye Sigorta Employee Relations Strategy



Achievement in Executive Development

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Catalyst - The TCS Journey for Leading Transformation Programs



Achievement in Extended Enterprise Learning Programs

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

AKBANK, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Social Impact Academies

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: The Academy for Families

Imperial Brands, Bristol, Bristol, United Kingdom: My Connections: An L&D programme transforming a culture

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Union Bank of the Philippines, Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: UBP Xcellerator's Dynamic Extended Enterprise Learning Programs



Achievement in HR Technology

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Xcelerate - Enabling Excellence through Empowerment

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Deutsche Telekom Services Europe SE, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Mobile Serviceduo: Managing Absence Requests and Approvals On-The-Go

Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Igniting Employee Engagement by Unleashing the Power of Cutting-Edge HR Technology

Tata Consultancy Services, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: The Digital Transformation of TCS HR Policies Portal

When I Work, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States: When I Work

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Deutsche Telekom Services Europe SE, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Effortless Work Life: Enhanced EmployeeApp Unveils New Mobile Services

emerchantpay, София, София, Bulgaria: emerchantpay’s HR technology

HireRoad, Chicago, Illinois, United States: HireRoad

TURKCELL, Istanbul, Maltepe, Türkiye: TURKCELL - Internal App: T.Life

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam: Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)



Achievement in Human Resources Administration

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

HALKBANK, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Halkbank Strategic Human Resources Transformation Project

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

TEMSA, Adana, Seyhan, Türkiye: TEMSAGLIK PROJECT



Achievement in Internal Communications

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

NeoGenomics, Fort Myers, Florida, United States: Creating an Environment of Transparency and Strength at NeoGenomics

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

AMERICAN SYSTEMS, Chantilly, Virginia, United States: Government Contractor's Creative Solution to Ethics Training

Banco Popular Dominicano, Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic: ContiGO Communication Strategy

Grupo INSUD, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Ciudad Autónoma De Buenos Aires, Argentina: `+Connected

Sigortam.net, Istanbul, Ümraniye, Türkiye: Sigortam.net benimsigortam (My Insurance) - Employer Brand

SOCAR Türkiye, Istanbul, Sarıyer, Türkiye: SOCAR Türkiye's Internal Communication Projects

Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Employee Experience through heightened communication



Achievement in Leadership Development

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

FedEx Express, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, United Kingdom: Leadership Impact Assessmenet

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

AllSaints, London,United Kingdom: AllSaints E-Group

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Bank of America Women's Executive Development Program

Spring Health, Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States: Spring Health

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

AssisTT, Istanbul, Bostancı, Türkiye: Operation Manager Development Program

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Leader’s in Focus

Innova, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Lead Future Program

Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - Leadership Development Program

WNS, Mumbai, New York, United States: WNS I Achievement in Leadership Development



Achievement in Leadership Development for Racial/Ethnic Minorities

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Closing the Hispanic Leadersip Gap

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Bank of America Diverse Leader Sponsorship Program



Achievement in Leadership Development for Women

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Budapest, Budapest, Hungary: UNHCR's Women Leadership Development Programmes

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Cherie Blair Mentoring Women in Business Program

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Women Leadership Program (WLP)

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Uretim, Istanbul, Türkiye: Womentum Project



Achievement in Learning Measurement

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Nebula - Strategic Talent Development powered by Advanced Analytics



Achievement in Learning Technology Implementation

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Siemens, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: My Learning World - Revolutionizing Learning Through Technology

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Innova, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Innova Academy Learning Portal

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

BORUSAN CAT, Kocaeli, Türkiye: L&D Store - Borusan Cat Learning Experience Ecosytem

OPET, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: OPET Digital Training Platform



Achievement in Machine Learning and AI

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: iCoach



Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Yapı Kredi, Istanbul, Beşiktaş, Türkiye: The Rhythm of Teams at Yapı Kredi

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Azerconnect LLC, Baku, Baku, Azerbaijan: FLEXcellence: Azerconnect Hybrid Working Program

Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Everise builds in a diverse and flexible workforce

Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Globe's Dynamic Support for a Thriving and Resilient Workforce

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Human-Centered Experiences for a Hybrid Workforce

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Anthesis Group, Boulder, Colorado, United States: Anthesis Group

İşbank, Istanbul, Türkiye: New Generation Working Model and MaxiOfises

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., Orlando, Florida, United States: IZEA's Modern Remote Workplace

Mailbird, Inc., Palo Alto, California, United States: Mailbird: Mastering the Art of Global Remote Synergy

Startek, Denver, Colorado, United States: Startek



Achievement in New Employee Onboarding

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Turk Telekom, Istanbul, Besiktas, Türkiye: Turk Telekom Digital Orientation Program

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

IBM, Armonk USA, Armonk, New York, United States: Newcomer integration excellence in a fast-growing team

Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi 360

Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: New Employee Experience Design

Union Bank of the Philippines, Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: OnewithU: UnionBank's Historical Acquisition of Citi Consumer Banking Business in PH

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Onboarding at DPDHL

Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Tata Consultancy Services



Achievement in Performance Management

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc

FedEx Express, Warwickshire, Warwickshire, United Kingdom: FedEx Sales Education & Enablement 2023

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Budapest, Hungary: UNHCR's New Performance Management Approach 'Evolve'

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: ProjectONE



Achievement in Recruitment

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Turkish Aerospace, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: TALENT ACQUISITION - Achievement in Recruitment

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: New Horizons : a retraining program at DGFF

emerchantpay, София, София, Bulgaria: emerchantpay attracts talent with a streamlined and automated recruitment process

Gilbane Building Company, Providence, Rhode Island, United States: Gilbane Building Company's Achievements in Recruitment

HCLTech, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India: Recruitment Processes at HCLTech

Turo Inc., San Francisco, California, United States: Turo Inc.



Achievement in Succession and Career Management

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Seda Hotels, Taguig, National Capital Region, Philippines: Invest in the future by Creating Talent from Within

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank

Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Gençlik Konseyi - Youth Council

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Elpis-Career Architecture Project

HUGO BOSS Textile Industries, Izmir, Izmir, Türkiye: Talent Pool Programs

Soapy Joe's Car Wash, Santee, California, United States: Soapy's Succession Planning

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc. / DİMES Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: Achievement in Sucession and Career Management



Achievement in Talent Management Technology Implementation

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

TATA Consultancy Services, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Xcelerate - Enabling Careers the TCS Way!

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank

Sanofi, Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, United States: Sanofi's Career Hub



Achievement in Workforce Development and Learning

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Brisa Bridgestone Sabancı Lastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Kocaeli, Kocaeli, Türkiye: Write Your Own Robot!

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa - Energy Management Academy

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Budapest, Budapest, Hungary: Learn@UNHCR and Careers@UNHCR - UNHCR's innovative online events

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

American Systems, Chantilly, Virginia, United States: Government Contractor's Creative Solution to Ethics Training

Ayala Land, Inc. - Makati Development Corporation (MDC), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Makati Development Corporation: Achieving Organizational Excellence through Learning and Development

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Words Matter

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Career Development Navigation System

DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merke, Türkiye: Achievement in Workforce Development and Learning - ÖĞRENDİMES

Siemens, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: My Learning World – Unleashing Learning Potential with an LXP

Truth Initiative, Washington, District Of Columbia, United States: Truth Initiative



Achievement in Workplace Design - for More Than 100 Employees - Multiple Locations

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

İşbank, Istanbul, Türkiye: New Generation Working Model and MaxiOfises

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Elevating Sustainability: Globe's Exemplary Leadership in Sustainable, World-Class Workplace Design in the Philippines

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

translate plus, London,United Kingdom: translate plus



Achievement in Workplace Design - for More Than 100 Employees - Single Location

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: EnerjiSA Sogutozu Office Design and Relocation Project



Achievement in Workplace Health & Wellbeing

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Wellness First

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Ayala Land, Inc. - Makati Development Corporation (MDC), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Makati Development Corporation: Promoting a Healthy and Resilient Workplace through Holistic Wellness and Engagement

CHALHOUB GROUP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Championing Wellbeing - Chalhoub Group

EngageSmart, Braintree, Massachusetts, United States: EngageSmart

Etch UK Ltd, Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: Etch - Holistic Care Programme

Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Globe's Holistic Care for Employee Well-being: Fostering Resilience and Business Continuity

HangiKredi, Istanbul, Ümraniye, Türkiye: HangiKredi

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Reinforcing Wellbeing

TELUS International, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States: TELUS International's Employee Well-being Program

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

American Tire Distributors, Athens, Georgia, United States: Leveraging DarioHealth to Improve Associate Health and Wellness

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Bank of America Benefits

Community Savings Credit Union, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Community Savings Credit Union - enabling workplace happiness internally and externally

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Tour d'Europe

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Well-being at DGF MEA

Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: İyi Yaşam, İyi Gelecek

eMoney Advisor, Radnor, Pennsylvania, United States: People-First Organization, Focused on Employee Wellbeing

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: IBM in Slovakia WellBeing Program

Kordsa, Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil: Wellbeing

Philip Morris Türkiye, Istanbul, Türkiye: Philip Morris Turkey Wellbeing Program - Balance

Seda Hotels, Taguig, National Capital Region, Philippines: Live Well, Work Well on Pillars of Wellness

Vodafone Türkiye, Sarıyer, Istanbul, Türkiye: “AllGood” Brand in Health & Wellbeing at Vodafone Türkiye



Best CSR Strategy

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Future Workforce beyond Gender and Race

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

AKBANK, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Social Impact Academies

CAI, Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States: CAI Cares: Creating a Positive Impact for Our Communities

Icertis, Bellevue, Washington, United States: Icertis' values and higher purpose foster a culture of giving back

ScottishPower (with Benefex), Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: ScottishPower's mission to align employee benefits with their Net Zero mission.

Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Corporate Social Responsibility

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Turkish Aerospace, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: FUTURE TALENTS PROGRAM-EARTHQUAKE

Ziff Davis, Inc., New York, New York, United States: Ziff Davis, Inc. - “Doing Is Greater Than Talking”



Best Employee Value Proposition (EVP)

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Freedom to Explore

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, Istanbul, Türkiye: "Shine bright like a diamond"

Reward Gateway, London,United Kingdom: A BETTER EVP



Best Launch of a Corporate Learning University

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Akbank, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Academy

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Innova Academy, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Innova Academy



Best Leadership Development Program

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Borusan, Istanbul, Sariyer, Türkiye: Borusan Leadership Development Program

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Startek, Denver, Colorado, United States: Startek

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Market Leader Post Program Support

CMS JANT VE MAKİNE SANAYİİ, Izmir, Izmir, Türkiye: CMS Leadership Programs

GlowTouch, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: COMPASS Leadership Development Program

Kordsa, Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil: Best Leadership Development Program

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Empowering Leaders to Reinforce Life

Scalefocus, Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria: Scalefocus

Simfoni, San Francisco, California, United States: Simfoni



Best Learning & Development Strategy

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: GoLearn

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Akbank, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Academy

Product Madness, Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom: Learning and Development Strategies at Product Madness

Siemens, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: MyGrowth – strategic lever for a future-fit workforce

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: New Hire Orientation - Awareness, Connect, Engage

Borusan, Istanbul, Sariyer, Türkiye: Borusan Digital Development Resources

Pan American Energy, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Argentina: PAE’s got talent



Best Results of a Learning Program

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Private Bank Advisor Pathway Program (PBAPP)

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Borusan Mannesmann, Bursa, Gemlik, Türkiye: Maintenance Development Program

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: GoLearn

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: BCA DIGITAL FACTORY PROGRAM – Everyone can be a ‘Citizen Developer’

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Gençlik Konseyi - Youth Council

Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi 360



Best Reward & Recognition Strategy

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Saint-Gobain North America, Malvern, Pennsylvania, United States: Elevating our Employee Recognition: Saint-Gobain North America's Trust, Empowerment and Collaboration Recognition Program

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Etiya, Istanbul, Türkiye: Etiya Reward & Recognition Programs

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Enact Mortgage Insurance, Raleigh, North Carolina, United States: Enact Mortgage Insurance

Ocado Logistics (supported by Benefex), Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: All Stars



Best Strategy for a Corporate Learning University

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Siemens, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: MyGrowth – your Youniversity!

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Akbank, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Academy

Borusan, Istanbul, Sariyer, Türkiye: Borusan Digital Development Resources

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Anglo American, London,United Kingdom: Anglo American Technical Academy Team

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: The Academy at Bank of America



Best Talent Acquisition Process

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Young Talent Programs

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Turkish Aerospace, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: FUTURE TALENTS PROGRAM



Best Talent Management Strategy

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Larsen & Toubro Limited

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Elpis-Career Architecture Project

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Architecht, Istanbul, Türkiye: The Architecht Model for Agile

DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: Best Talent Management Strategy

Teleperformance Group, Global Learning and development: Teleperformance Talent Management



Best Team Development Program

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Architecht, Istanbul, Türkiye: The Architecht Model for Agile

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Experient, Lidcombe, New South Wales, Australia: Experient - A Team Focused On Collective Success



Best Transformation Strategy

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Cross-domain Talent Chain for Cathay United Bank

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Euna Solutions, Chicago, Illinois, United States: One Company, One Experience

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Transforming Today's Workforce for Tomorrow's World of Work



Best Use of Blended Learning

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Scalefocus, Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria: Scalefocus

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Azerconnect LLC, Baku, Baku, Azerbaijan: Azerconnect Hybrid Leadership Program



Best Use of Games and Simulations for Learning

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - Pioneers of Learning Through Games and Simulations



Best Use of Mobile Learning

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Dimes Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: Best Use of Mobile Learning

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Brisa, Izmit, Türkiye: 3D Master

Petrol Ofisi Grubu, Istanbul, Türkiye: Petrol Ofisi - Development Portal



Best Use of People Analytics

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: People Predictive IA of Kordsa

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Attrition Prediction Model



Best Use of Performance Support

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: The Wealth Management Client Associate New-to-Role Academy Program (The WMCA NTR Academy Program)



Best Use of Video for Learning

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

American Systems, Chantilly, Virginia, United States: Government Contractor's Creative Solution to Ethics Training



Best Use of Virtual Worlds for Learning

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Virtual Reality

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Meta/OR Project: Enerjisa Onboarding Training on Metaverse



Best Youth Employment Strategy

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Pathways Program and Local & National Initiatives

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Young Talent Programs

Kordsa, Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil: Internship and Apprentice Program

pladis Türkiye, Istanbul, Uskudar, Türkiye: Commercial Talent Program

TEI - Tusaş Engine Industries INC., Eskisehir, Tepebası, Türkiye: Source of Power Career Candidate Engineering Program

Turk Telekom, Istanbul, Besiktas, Türkiye: Turk Telekom Development Base Program

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Al Jazeera Media Network, Doha, Doha, Qatar: "MERAS" Al Jazeera Media Network Internship Program

Doğuş Holding, Istanbul, Türkiye: Gençlik Konseyi - Youth Council

Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Tata Consultancy Services



Leading Transformation Award

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

OPET, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: OPET Women's Power Project



Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Watson Orchestrate Digital Employee for Promotions Planning

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Teammate Voices

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: HR Technology for a 'Better Me"



Most Innovative Leadership Program

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Borusan, Istanbul, Sariyer, Türkiye: Borusan Leadership Development Program



Most Innovative Learning and Development Program

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Devices Digital Incubator Program

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: The Academy of Innovation and Solutions Design

IPGHealth Medical Communications, Macclesfield, Cheshire, United Kingdom: Fuel: Future Experts and Leaders

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Uretim, Istanbul, Türkiye: Power MBA - Alumni

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: GoLearn



Most Innovative Talent Acquisition Program

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Retail X Program

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Talent Reinforcement Programs

Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Supporting business growth with talent

Turk Telekom, Istanbul, Besiktas, Türkiye: Turk Telekom Development Base Program



Most Innovative Talent Management Program

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Entek Elektrik, Istanbul, Türkiye: Talent Forward Program

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Enerjisa Enerji, Istanbul, Atasehir, Türkiye: Enerjisa Elpis-Career Architecture Project



HR INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Benefits or Payroll Professional of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Salas O'Brien, Inc., Irvine, California, United States: Lucas Hellmer, AVP/Director of Compensation & Benefits

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Melani Budiardja, Senior Secretary

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: Meagan Gooding, Benefits Manager and HR Business Partner



Chief Happiness Officer of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

COLIN'S / Erk Pazarlama San Tic Aş, Istanbul, Türkiye: Gökhan Esentürk, Employee Engagement Manager

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., Orlando, Florida, United States: Kaila Kowalski, Director, Workplace Culture & Communications



Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Ato Jiao, Chief Human Resource Officer

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez / Tokat, Türkiye: Yelda Tavlan, Chief Human Resource Officer

EngageSmart, Braintree, Massachusetts, United States: Kristen Kenny, Chief People Officer

Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Sheena Ponnappan, Chief People Officer

Hilton Grand Vacations, Orlando, Florida, United States: Pablo Brizi, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer & Corporate Affairs

Virgin Pulse, Providence, Rhode Island, United States: Di Holman, Chief People Officer

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Access Health CT, Avon, Connecticut, United States: Glenn Jurgen, Director, Human Resources

AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Maitha Al Murar, Vice President - International Human Resources

BrightSpring Health Services, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: Lisa Nalley, Chief of Staff & SVP Human Resources

East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: Gary Teo, Chief Human Resources Officer



Chief Learning Officer of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Jay Fortuna, VP of Learning and Organizational Development

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Tata Consultancy Services, Edison, New Jersey, United States: Janardhan Santhanam, Chief Learning Officer

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Jobsplus, B'bugia, Malta, Malta: Dr Ing. Christopher Micallef, Department Manager People Management



Human Resources Executive of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Saint-Gobain North America, Malvern, Pennsylvania, United States: Magda Dexter, Senior VP of Communications and Human Resources

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

A Brown Company, Inc., Cagayan De Oro City, Misamis Oriental, Philippines: Vivien M. Lawansa HR & Development Head

East West Bank, Pasadena, California, United States: Gary Teo, Chief Human Resources Officer

Globe Telecom, Inc., Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Nico Bambao, Employee Experience Lead

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Gorkem Ozkan, Global Talent Development & Employer Branding Lead

LMI, Herndon, Virginia, United States: Beth Hoban, Vice President Talent Management

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Altos Labs, Redwood City, California, United States: Connie White, Global Vice President of People

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Jay Fortuna, VP of Learning and Organizational Development

mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: Roxana Staneiu, People Director

Starkey, Minnetonka, Minnesota, United States: Jessica Perez, Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President of Culture

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Kiran V S, Head - HR Transformation



Human Resources IT Professional of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Tech Mahindra Limited, Pune, Maharashtra, India: Kiran V S, Head - HR Transformation



Human Resources Professional of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Victoria Dzyba, HR Director

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

EM Key Solutions, Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida, United States: Jessica Marshall, Director of People and Culture

mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: Estera Fodorean, People & Culture Specialist

Salas O'Brien, Inc., Irvine, California, United States: Lucas Hellmer, AVP/ Director of Compensation & Benefits

Techcombank, Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam: Steven Huy Tran, Senior Manager - Talent Management & Organisational Development

Tricon Residential, Huntington Beach, California, United States: Emily Youngerman, Director of Employee Engagement and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Jobsplus, B'bugia, Malta, Malta: Dr Ing. Christopher Micallef, Department Manager People Management

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta Utara, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Angela Chen



Internal Communications Professional of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Top Hat, Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Joel Marans, VP, Internal Communications & Employer

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

BrightSpring Health Services, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: Lauren Beckley, Senior Manager, Communications

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Angela Redyanvi, Member

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Tricon Residential, Huntington Beach, California, United States: Emily Youngerman, Director of Employee Engagement and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging



Learning or Training Professional of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Soapy Joe's, Santee, California, United States: Jesse Strot, Learning & Development Manager

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Dell Technologies, Dallas, Texas, United States: Dr. Monica Moray, Global Director HR Talent Development

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Carrie Simar, Senior Manager, Learning & Organizational Development

Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Yuliia Khomych, Talent Development Manager

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Mona Bharadwaj, CSR Leader for Academia

Stateside Affairs, Manasquan, New Jersey, United States: LisaMarie Gaeta, Social Media & Public Relations Manager

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Anthesis Group, Boulder, Colorado, United States: Eric Kauffman, Associate Director, Learning & Development

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Manuel Iglesias, Automation Architect



Onboarding Professional of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Stateside Affairs, Manasquan, New Jersey, United States: LisaMarie Gaeta, Social Media & Public Relations Manager

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Jeff Green, Sr. Manager, Licensing and Credentialing

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Aufar Fajar, Human Capital Strategy & Solution Associate



People-Focused CEO of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Coconut Software, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada: Katherine Regnier, CEO and Founder

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Asticom Group of Companies, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines: Mharicar 'Cai' Castillo-Reyes, Deputy General Manager

DECA Dental Group, Dallas, Texas, United States: Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder, Chairman, and CEO

Everise, Plantation, Florida, United States: Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO

Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Robert Nash, President and CEO

Access Health CT, Avon, Connecticut, United States: James Michel, CEO

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Appen, Bellvue, Washington, United States: Armughan Ahmad, President & CEO

BrightSpring Health Services, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: Jon Rosseau, President and Chief Executive Officer

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., Orlando, Florida, United States: Ted Murphy, Founder, CEO and Chairman



Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Professional of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

BlueSky Personnel Solutions, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada: Maryanne Mesic, Senior Bilingual Personnel Consultant

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Helpware, Lexington, Kentucky, United States: Oksana Haidaienko, Global Recruiting Director

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

GlowTouch, Louisville, Kentucky, United States: Danann Smith, Talent Acquisition Specialist

Oxagile, Warsaw, Poland: Andrey Maksimchenko, Lead Software Engineer & Engineering Group Manager

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Jakarta, Dki Jakarta, Indonesia: Ines Patricia Suherman



Rising HR Star of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

mindit.io, Bucharest, Sector 2, Romania: Roxana Staneiu, People Director

Xref, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia: Aleksandra Radujko, People and Culture Lead

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Lauren Merrild, Senior Manager, Learning & Organizational Development

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Matus Mazan, acting Talent Acquisition Partner

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Anadolu Sigorta, Istanbul, Türkiye: İlayda Yelken, HR Associate Specialist

Seer Medical, Strathmore, Victoria, Australia: Talia D'Aquino, People Experience Specialist



Technical Recruiting Professional of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Oxagile, Warsaw, Poland: Andrey Maksimchenko, Lead Software Engineer & Engineering Group Manager



HR TEAM CATEGORIES

Benefits or Payroll Administration Team of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Setur, Istanbul, Umraniye, Türkiye: Setur Employee Relations & Payroll Team



Employee Relations Team of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

SilverRail Technologies, London, United Kingdom: SilverRail's HR team



Engagement/Happiness Team of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Community Savings Credit Union, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Enabling workplace happiness internally and externally

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Towards Inspirational Culture - AD Ports Group - Human Capital Unit

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: YiS We Can At IBM: the Perseverance of Positivity

Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc., Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Tata Consultancy Services



Internal Communications Team of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Product Madness, Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom: Getting the Message Across With Internal Comms at Product Madness



Learning/Training Team of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Geotab, Oakville, Ontario, Canada: Learning & Development at Geotab

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Akbank, Istanbul, Levent, Türkiye: Akbank Academy

Anglo American Technical Academy, London, United Kingdom: Anglo American Technical Academy Team

Innova, Istanbul, Maslak, Türkiye: Innova Learning Team

IPGHealth Medical Communications, Macclesfield, Cheshire, United Kingdom: IPG Health Talent Development Team - launch of Fuel

PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: PeopleTec: CLP Team

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Career Development Navigation System

GoHealth, Chicago, Illinois, United States: GoHealth Learning and Organizational Development Team

Pan American Energy, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Ciudad De Buenos Aires, Argentina: PAE’s got talent



Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Team of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Product Madness, Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom: Product Madness Talent Acquisition Team

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Fibabanka, Istanbul, Sisli, Türkiye: Fibabanka Talent Acquisition Team

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: IBM Philippines Talent Acquisition – Grow.Engage.Convert.

PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: PeopleTec: Talent Acquisition Team

Turkish Aerospace, Ankara, Ankara, Türkiye: Turkish Aerospace

Turo Inc., San Francisco, California, United States: Turo Inc.

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

GCash (Mynt - Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Powering Growth Through Strategic Talent Acquisition: GCash's Success Story

Mefar İlaç Sanayii A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Mefar Pharmaceuticals



Human Resources Team of the Year - Other

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Istanbul, Türkiye: Umbrella 2.0

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: IBM Slovakia HR Team: Experience Matters

PeopleTec, Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, United States: PeopleTec: HR Team

Truth Initiative, Washington, District Of Columbia, United States: Truth Initiative

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Aselsan, Ankara, Yenimahalle, Türkiye: ASELSAN HR Team

Coconut Software, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada: HR Team of the Year - Coconut Software's People & Culture Team

DİMES Food Industry and Trade Inc., Tokat, Merkez, Türkiye: CHRO.Organizational-Development(OD) team

RPM Living, Austin, Texas, United States: RPM Living - A great place to call "home"

SOLUTIONS, IMPLEMENTATIONS, AND TRAINING PROGRAMS OR MEDIA CATEGORIES

Benefits Management Solution - New or New-Version

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Benefex, Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: Benefex launches new instance of OneHub



Employee Engagement Solution - Implementation

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Creating the Optimal Employee Experience



HR Reporting Solution - New or New-Version

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Workforce360: Democratizing Access to People Insights



Onboarding Solution - New or New-Version

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Relationship Banker Pre-Cohort Training Approach



Remote Workforce Management Solution - New or New-Version

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: A Workplace Designed for the Best Experience



Self-Service HR Solution - New or New-Version

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Grazitti Interactive, Mountain View, California, United States: SUVA: Leveraging AI to Transform End-to-end HR Operations Globally



Talent Management Solution - New or New-Version

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Penti, Istanbul, Türkiye: Penti Shirt



Workforce Management Solution - Implementation

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Cathay United Bank, Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan: Career Development Navigation System

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

AKBANK TAS, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Türkiye: Productivity Analysis and Workload Management



Diversity or Sensitivity Training

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Gamelearn, Pozuelo De Alarcón, Madrid, Spain: “Plural,” “Idem” & “Inclusion,” a trilogy of serious games to reinforce the strategy of DEI in organizations



Interpersonal Skills Training

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: Preventing, Recognizing and De-escalating Difficult Client Situations



Leadership Training

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

TELUS International, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Explore - a leadership program to support development and growth

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

AIB (Allied Irish Banks), Dublin, Ireland: LEADing the Way: AIB's Innovative Approach to Leadership Development

Penti, Istanbul, Türkiye: Leadership Training for Penti



New Hire Training

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

AIB (Allied Irish Banks), Dublin, Ireland: AIB's Graduate Program - Developing Future Leaders

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Joshi International, Inc., Potomac, Maryland, United States: BiggieBills - A patented gamified corporate training tool



Sales Training

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany: Certified Sales Excellence

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

IBM, Armonk, New York, United States: Global Sales Incentives Training



Skills Training

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

TELUS International, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Gamification Strategy, an efficient solution to improve targeted skills

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Bank of America Corporation, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States: In-Role Readiness routine



Technical Training

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

TELUS International, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Digital co-workers, building the ideal work buddies for the digitized world

SOLUTION PROVIDERS CATEGORIES

Health, Wellness and Safety Solution Provider of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

SimplePractice by EngageSmart, Braintree, Massachusetts, United States: SimplePractice



HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Salary.com, Waltham, Massachusetts, United States: Salary.com's CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

Benefex, Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom: Benefex is powering exceptional employee experiences around the world

Harri, New York, New York, United States: Harri is the Employee Experience Platform Built for the Frontline

MentorcliQ, Columbus, Ohio, United States: MentorcliQ Mentoring Software

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Businessolver Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, United States: HR Efficiencies through Innovative Technology



Leadership or Skills Development Solution Provider of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Management Dynamics Global Ltd, London, United Kingdom: Driving performance through innovative leadership development

SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:

CNN Arabic, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CNN Arabic's Training Programs



Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Plum, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada: Plum: When People Flourish, Business Thrives

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

BlueSky Personnel Solutions, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada: BlueSky Personnel Solutions

COVID-19 RESPONSE CATEGORIES

Most Valuable Employer

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Acquire BPO, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: Acquire BPO on keeping employees safe and employed during the pandemic

BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:

Ayala Land, Inc. - Makati Development Corporation (MDC), Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Makati Development Corporation



Most Innovative Use of HR Technology During the Pandemic

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Asticom Group of Companies, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines: Tech-Driven Care at the Asticom Group of Companies

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP CATEGORIES

Achievement in Thought Leadership Skills

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Infinite Equity, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, United States: Infinite Equity's Dedication to Thought Leadership



Achievements in Thought Leadership for Recruitment

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

BlueSky Personnel Solutions, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada: Thought Leadership Categories



HR Thought Leader of the Year

GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:

Union Bank of the Philippines, Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines: Michelle Rubio, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer